LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As the Jane’s Addiction song goes, a woman has “been caught stealing” and lead singer Perry Farrell wants help tracking her down.

Farrell tweeted out security video from the front of his home showing a woman getting out of a car and stealing a bag from a ledge next to his gate. He says his family had just returned home from a vacation and were in the process of bringing their luggage in.

As we were moving the heavier pieces of luggages into our house after coming home from our Aspen holiday, we left Perry’s carry-on, an Alexander McQueen, on the ledge next to the gate. It wasn’t there when we went back for it. 2005 red Toyota Avalon. pic.twitter.com/DiVIjgaulQ — Perry Farrell (@perryfarrell) January 4, 2019

The video shows the woman getting out of the red vehicle, casually walking up the driveway, then rushing back toward the car with the Alexander McQueen carry-on bag.

The theft is especially painful because it contains an heirloom of priceless value to Farrell – a piece of jewelry he says is the only inheritance he got from his father.

Farrell’s representatives say there’s a “generous reward” if the jewelry is returned.

Anyone with information about the woman’s identity can call the LAPD.