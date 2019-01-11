LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If no deal is reached over the weekend, teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike beginning Monday, leaving about 600,000 students in the nation’s second largest district in limbo.

Here are some of the resources being offered to assist parents in keeping their children safe and occupied during the potential strike:

Free Metro: All rides on L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) buses, light-rail and subway lines will be free for LAUSD students between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on strike days.

Natural History Museum: The Natural History Museum in Exposition Park, the La Brea Tar Pits Museum and the William S. Hart Museum will offer free admission between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on strike days.

Los Angeles Zoo: The L.A. Zoo will be offering students free admission on strike days. In addition to free admission, the L.A. Zoo will be offering a “Community Safari Day” program for children grades K-5. More information here.

Libraries and Rec Centers: Mayor Eric Garcetti has said the city will have recreation centers, parks and libraries open as “safe places” where parents can bring their children on strike days. No exact details have been released regarding hours and locations.

Petersen Automotive Museum: Free admission to LAUSD students through Feb. 2. The free admission is regardless of whether the strike takes place.