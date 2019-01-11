  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Evacuation, LAPD, Suspicious Package

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second LAPD station was evacuated overnight, just hours after a suspicious package cleared the department’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles.

Officers became suspicious of a car parked in front of LAPD’s 77th Street Community Police Station, 7600 S. Broadway, where the front desk was evacuated as officers examined the older red Honda Civic hatchback with racing stripes.

The contents of the car were removed and scattered on the sidewalk and street in front of the station. A hazmat team was called to the station, and the streets surrounding it were sealed off.

The car was deemed safe just before 5 a.m.

The evacuation at the 77th Street station comes just hours after the LAPD’s headquarters in downtown Los Angeles was evacuated after an “envelope containing a powdery substance” was found in the building’s mail room. The envelope was later determined to be safe.

