HESPERIA (CBSLA) — Hesperia police arrested a suspected sexual predator on Thursday who is accused of luring minors using social media and website services.

Arturo Alfred Martinez, 42, of Hesperia, was arrested at his home.

Martinez is a registered sex offender for indecent exposure.

Martinez was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and is being held on $500,000 bail.

