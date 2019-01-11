  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Pacoima

PACOIMA (CBSLA) – Authorities are looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a woman in Pacoima Thursday night.

A car believed to be a Toyota Prius struck the victim sometime at 8:23 p.m. in the 10600 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, Los Angeles police report.

The victim, a Hispanic woman in her 50s, died at the scene, police said. The circumstances of the crash were not confirmed.

There was no description of the driver or a detailed description of the Prius.

It’s unclear if police had obtained any security video of the collision.

