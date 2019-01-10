DOWNTOWN (CBSLA) – A suspicious package found in the mail room of the Los Angeles Police Department’s downtown headquarters prompted evacuations Thursday night.

No other buildings were evacuated.

SKY9 was over the scene just after 8 p.m. at 100 W. First Street, where several officers were seen standing in a parking lot adjacent to the building.

Details surrounding the contents of the package have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.