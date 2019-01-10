SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man who escaped after he attempted to rob a bank in Santa Ana last month.

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 19 at a Wells Fargo located at 3764 W. McFadden Ave.

According to Santa Ana police, the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a demand note. When the teller, in response, activated an alarm, the man walked out of the bank empty-handed to a waiting Jeep Wrangler with a getaway driver. The two men then sped away.

Surveillance photos of the suspect and the teal-colored Jeep have been provided by police. The driver was described as white and between 40 and 50 years of age.

Anyone with information on the men’s identities should call detectives at 714-245-8323.