LIVE:President Trump Holds Roundtable On Border Security
  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    1:30 PMHot Bench
    2:00 PMJudge Mathis
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Santa Ana

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – Authorities have released surveillance photos of a man who escaped after he attempted to rob a bank in Santa Ana last month.

user34085 1547142483 media1 Suspect, Getaway Driver Sought In Attempted Santa Ana Bank Robbery

(Santa Ana Police Department)

The robbery occurred on the afternoon of Dec. 19 at a Wells Fargo located at 3764 W. McFadden Ave.

user34085 1547142485 media4 Suspect, Getaway Driver Sought In Attempted Santa Ana Bank Robbery

(Santa Ana PD)

According to Santa Ana police, the suspect entered the bank and handed the teller a demand note. When the teller, in response, activated an alarm, the man walked out of the bank empty-handed to a waiting Jeep Wrangler with a getaway driver. The two men then sped away.

Surveillance photos of the suspect and the teal-colored Jeep have been provided by police. The driver was described as white and between 40 and 50 years of age.

Anyone with information on the men’s identities should call detectives at 714-245-8323.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s