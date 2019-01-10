  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Arson, InstaStory, Molotov Cocktail, Santa Ana
Police Arrest Man They Say Threw Molotov Cocktail Into Neighbors Yard

Danny Noriega, 61. (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Police have arrested a man they say threw a flaming object similar to a Molotov cocktail into his neighbor’s yard.

Santa Ana police officers and Orange County Fire Authority crews responded to the incident on Dec. 15 after they were contacted by the victim, who captured the incident on his surveillance cameras. The video shows a man appearing to light an object, then toss it over a fence, before riding off on a bicycle.

Police say the victim was able to put out a small fire caused by the object with his garden hose before calling 911.

The incendiary device tossed over a neighbor's fence. (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

The incendiary device tossed over a neighbor’s fence. (Credit: Santa Ana Police Department)

Detectives identified the suspect as the victim’s neighbor, 61-year-old Danny Noriega, who was taken into custody Wednesday after an arson investigation in collaboration with OCFA.

Santa Ana police say Noriega has been booked into the Santa Ana jail on multiple arson counts as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

 

