LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police need the public’s help to get a man home after he was found wandering for hours in the West Adams District.

The man, who told police his name is Marco, was found wandering for two to three hours near 20th Street and Edgehill Drive Wednesday. When officers made contact with him, he could not tell them where he lived or where his family could be found.

Marco is a Hispanic 5-foot-2 and 110-pound man. He is believed to be in his late 60s to early 70s. His last name could be Morales or Macias, and he appears to be in good health.

Anyone with information about Marco’s identity can call the LAPD.

