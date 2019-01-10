LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A shooter is on the loose Thursday after fatally wounding a man who ran into a Koreatown liquor store for help.

The shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near Beverly Boulevard and St. Andrews Place, according to police. It followed an argument on the sidewalk.

After being shot, the man ran into the Liquor & Food Mart, 4655 Beverly Blvd., to get help. The employees inside the store called 911, but the man died after being taken to a hospital.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related, and a description of the suspect was not available.