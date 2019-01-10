FOUNTAIN VALLEY (CBSLA) – A body was found on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley Thursday night, bringing traffic to a crawl in both directions.

SKY9 was over the scene near Brookhurst around 8:30 p.m.

Details surrounding the incident were not immediately released. KCAL9’s Stu Mundel reported an abandoned vehicle was found nearby, but it is not yet clear if the vehicle has a connection to the person struck.

Two southbound lanes were closed as police investigated, backing up traffic for miles.

