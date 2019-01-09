KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Police were engaged with an hours-long standoff with a robbery suspect in Koreatown Wednesday morning.

The incident began just after 4:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Berendo Street in order to arrest a wanted robbery suspect.

The suspect refused to come out, police said, prompting a SWAT standoff. It’s unclear if he is armed. He has no hostages, police said.

The suspect was still barricaded inside the residence as of 11:30 a.m.

The name of the suspect and alleged crimes he is wanted on were not confirmed.