KOREATOWN (CBSLA) – Police were engaged with an hours-long standoff with a robbery suspect in Koreatown Wednesday morning.
The incident began just after 4:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a residence in the 300 block of Berendo Street in order to arrest a wanted robbery suspect.
The suspect refused to come out, police said, prompting a SWAT standoff. It’s unclear if he is armed. He has no hostages, police said.
The suspect was still barricaded inside the residence as of 11:30 a.m.
The name of the suspect and alleged crimes he is wanted on were not confirmed.