MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – Teenage girls who were caught on camera violently throwing objects at McDonald’s employees in Moreno Valley after being asked to leave the children’s play area are taking responsibility for the incident.

“We’re very remorseful. We’re very embarrassed,” said one of the girls’ mother Shauntee Smith.

She recorded herself and another mother taking two of the girls involved into the police department to hold their daughter’s accountable for their actions.

“I was pretty upset, so I came down on her pretty hard when I seen it, and she was crying,” Smith said.

“I guess when I walked away it started getting worse and worse,” her daughter said.

The 17 year old was seen in a video pulling her friend out of the McDonald’s during the fight that started when a 28-year-old mother asked the group of teens to leave the kid’s clubhouse

where her 2- and 5-year-old daughters were playing.

“We were trying to tell them to calm down and leave us alone,” said the woman, who didn’t want to be identified.

The girls involved wanted to explain their side of the story.

“We were out of character, but it was for a cause,” one of the girls said.

The pair said what the viral video didn’t show is that the fight only turned physical after the woman’s father grabbed one of them by the chest and hit her.

“He took off on her like she was his age. Like she was a man,” the girls said.

But the woman said the girls were the aggressors, and her dad never hit them. She admitted he tried to hold onto one of them to wait for police, but she said that was after they had already thrown drinks on them.

“I feel like it was us and them,” one of the girls said.

The girls said everyone involved should share the blame, but they’re the only ones getting blasted with thousands of offensive comments.

“She’s still getting called ghetto, ratchet, it even got racial,” Smith said.

Police confirmed they met with the girls, but so far, no arrests have been made.