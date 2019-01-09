STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A 57-year-old man was taken to a hospital Wednesday night with an unspecified medical complaint after firefighters extinguished a house fire in Studio City.

Firefighters responded about 9:15 p.m. to the 12100 block of Hillslope Street and located a two-story home with fire showing, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire was burning on the first floor of the home and spread quickly and caused damage to both floors and extended out a side window and burned a fence and nearby plants which firefighters extinguished while putting out flames inside the home.

The man taken to a hospital was reported in fair condition.

Sky9’s Stu Mundel reports that there was another victim who possibly had heart or chest pains maybe because of the excitement and drama. He was being checked out by firefighters.

A crew of 41 firefighters extinguished the fire in 30 minutes and then checked for hot spots.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

