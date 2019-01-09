SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A former Fullerton police chief and a captain are scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday for attacking paramedics trying to medically treat one of their wives at a Lady Antebellum concert in Irvine.

David Hendricks, the former chief of the Fullerton Police Department, and Thomas Oliveras face misdemeanor charges of battering an emergency medical technician and resisting and obstructing an officer.

Hendricks allegedly pushed two EMT’s as they tried to provide medical care to his wife, while Oliveras is accused of putting one of those paramedics in a headlock. Both men were at the concert with their wives, and all had reportedly been drinking.

It’s not clear if either man was arrested immediately after the fight. But investigations by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, the Irvine Police Department and the City of Fullerton were launched immediately afterward.

Hendricks was put on leave after the incident, and resigned from the Fullerton Police Department in November. Hendricks and Oliveras were charged in December.

If convicted as charged, both men face at least two years in jail.