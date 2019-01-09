LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Toyota Prius went up in flames in a bizarre accident caused by a loose electrical vault cover in downtown LA.

According to police, the bolts on the cover of an underground electrical vault were broken at 11th and Olive Streets. When the Prius drove over it at about 10 p.m., part of the cover popped up and hit the car, igniting a fire.

“The cover snapped, it’s all metal, and basically, the back of the car went in the ground, fell in and then bounced up, catching on fire,” passenger Ian Anderson said.

The back of the Prius looked partially melted immediately after firefighters put out the flames.

“I thought someone hit us, actually,” Anderson said.

Anderson and the unidentified driver were not seriously hurt.