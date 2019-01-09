  • KCAL9On Air

AZUSA (CBSLA) – Police were investigating a shooting in Azusa that left at least two people dead Tuesday night.

Los Angeles County fire crews responded to the 500 block of Rockvale Ave. around 10:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Two unidentified people were found at the location, and a third gunshot victim was located in the 700 block of 5th St.

The victims were found blocks from Azusa Pacific University and Charles H. Lee Elementary School. It is unclear at this time of any students were involved in the shooting.

All three were taken to an area hospital, where two died and the third was in unknown condition.

Fire officials said all three victims were related to the same incident, but further details have not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

