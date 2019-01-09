REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) – Officers responding to a domestic disturbance shot and wounded an armed man outside an ocean-front home in the coastal community of Redondo Beach Tuesday night.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is investigating the case as is protocol in officer-involved shootings.

No officers were injured.

The shooting occurred at 9:18 p.m. behind a home in the 1000 block of Esplanade after Redondo Beach police responded to multiple calls about a family disturbance, the sheriff’s department reports.

When officers arrived on scene, they heard a woman’s screams coming from the back of the home, the sheriff’s department said. Officers made their way back, where they came upon a man armed with a gun. At least one officer opened fire on the suspect, striking him in the upper torso, the sheriff’s department said.

The victim was not identified. His gun was recovered from the scene. It’s unclear if he fired on officers, where exactly the shooting occurred or how many people were inside the home.

“We received several 911 calls regarding a domestic violence,” Redondo police Lt. Shawn Freeman told reporters. “Came out as like a family fight for officers to respond to. Officers did respond Code 3 to this location based on a number of the 911 calls. And again, when they arrived on scene, they did encounter a subject who was armed, and an officer-involved shooting did occur.”

Neighbors told CBS2 Tuesday night there have been several domestic issues at the home. The suspect’s parents were caught on camera confronting officers at the scene.

“You guys shot him, you guys shot my son!” an emotional woman yelled.

The exact circumstances leading up to the shooting were not confirmed and are under investigation by sheriff’s detectives.