LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Residents and businesses whose homes or property were damaged by the Woolsey Fire have just three more days to apply for aid from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and U.S. Small Business Administration, county authorities said Tuesday.

Residents and business owners can apply online at disasterassistance.gov, or in person at one of two Disaster Recovery Centers.

The centers – at the Malibu Courthouse, 23525 Civic Center Way, and in Agoura Hills at the Hilton Foundation Building, 30440 Agoura Road – are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Applicants may also call FEMA at 800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. Pacific time.

FEMA has approved 6,646 applications and more than $48.7 million in aid related to the Woolsey Fire in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, and the Camp Fire in Butte County, according to the agency’s website.

FEMA grants do not have to be repaid and are non-taxable. They do not affect eligibility for any other federal benefits.

In addition to dollars for home repairs, residents may be eligible for rental assistance and other benefits.

The California State Supplemental Grant Program offers additional benefits when an applicant reaches the maximum amount of FEMA assistance. FEMA will automatically forward applications to the state program when federal benefits are exhausted.

Residents and business owners, including renters, may also apply for aid from the U.S. Small Business Administration, which offers low-interest loans of up to $40,000 to replace personal property, including vehicles.

The deadline to register for all aid is Friday, and applicants should apply through the same process for SBA loans.

The Woolsey Fire – which broke out Nov. 8 in Ventura County and quickly spread into Los Angeles County – scorched 96,949 acres, killed three civilians, injured three firefighters, destroyed 1,643 structures and damaged 364 others.

The blaze was fully contained Nov. 21.

