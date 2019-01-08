  • KCAL9On Air

WEST HILLS (CBSLA) – Two people were burned, one critically, in a blaze at a West Hills home late Monday night.

The fire was reported at 11:30 p.m. at a single-story home in the 6800 block of North Gross Avenue.

It took 38 Los Angeles city firefighters about 17 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Two people were rushed to a hospital with burn injuries. One of the patients was in critical condition. The condition of the second patient was not confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There was no word on the extent of the damage to the home.

