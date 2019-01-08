  • KCAL9On Air

Los Feliz

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A woman fighting cancer was dealt a low blow when a porch pirate stole her chemotherapy pills right off her front step.

Melissa Gelmo is battling multiple myeloma and recently underwent a bone marrow transplant. Her latest dose of medication – worth $19,000 – was delivered to her doorstep Friday.

Home security video showed a UPS delivery man dropping it on her doorstep, without getting the required signature. Later in the footage, a second man is seen walking away with the innocuous envelope.

porch pirate cancer meds Caught On Video: Cancer Medication Stolen Off Los Feliz Porch

(credit: CBS)

“And I look, I see, yes, UPS delivered it here, mailman comes after that,” Gelmo said. “And then, the next clip was a man and his Green Bay Packers hat coming to the porch and taking the medicine.”

Because of the long process required to get her medication delivered, Gelmo says she doesn’t know when she’ll be able to get another shipment.

