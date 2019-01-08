REDONDO BEACH (CBSLA) — At least one person was shot in Redondo Beach on Tuesday night at around 9 p.m.
The incident occurred at an oceanfront single family home on the Esplanade.
A victim was being placed in an ambulance, Sky9’s Stu Mundel reports.
CBSLA’s Joy Benedict reports that the call came in at about 9:18 p.m. of shots being fired. Of an officer-involved shooting.
Officers on the scene said that an officer was not shot so the officer did the shooting.
The initial call was reportedly of a domestic disturbance.
Neighbors said they heard the gunfire and didn’t believe it was gunfire at first.
There was a police investigation taking place at 1002 Esplanade in the alley between Avenue B and Avenue C.
