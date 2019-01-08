Filed Under:Bicyclist, Local TV, Pacific Palisades, PCH, Vehicle

PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A vehicle overturned and critically injured a bicyclist in the 16000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday evening.

The vehicle on PCH somehow crashed into a parking lot, overturning.

The motorist appeared to be uninjured, reports Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital.

LAFD were on scene.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s