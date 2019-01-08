Comments
PACIFIC PALISADES (CBSLA) — A vehicle overturned and critically injured a bicyclist in the 16000 block of Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades on Tuesday evening.
The vehicle on PCH somehow crashed into a parking lot, overturning.
The motorist appeared to be uninjured, reports Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital.
LAFD were on scene.
