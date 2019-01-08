  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:BTS, Mattel

EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — K-Pop fans will soon be able to take JiMin or RM home when toys styled after the wildly popular band BTS are launched later this year.

gettyimages 960623036 Dolls, Toys Of K Pop Boy Band BTS To Hit Stores This Summer

Boy Band BTS attends the 2018 Billboard Music Awards 2018 at the MGM Grand Resort International on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo credit should read LISA O’CONNOR/AFP/Getty Images)

Toymaker Mattel says they’ve reached a worldwide licensing agreement with seven-member K-pop boy band BTS to create a line of dolls, collectible figures, games and more. BTS played several sold-out concerts at Staples Center last summer.

The dolls of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will be fashioned in the looks from the group’s iconic and YouTube record-breaking “IDOL” music video, according to a statement from Mattel.

The first BTS toys are expected to hit stores around the world this summer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s