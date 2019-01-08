EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) — K-Pop fans will soon be able to take JiMin or RM home when toys styled after the wildly popular band BTS are launched later this year.

Toymaker Mattel says they’ve reached a worldwide licensing agreement with seven-member K-pop boy band BTS to create a line of dolls, collectible figures, games and more. BTS played several sold-out concerts at Staples Center last summer.

The dolls of RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook will be fashioned in the looks from the group’s iconic and YouTube record-breaking “IDOL” music video, according to a statement from Mattel.

The first BTS toys are expected to hit stores around the world this summer.