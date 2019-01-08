LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — A barricade situation is underway early Tuesday morning in a Long Beach neighborhood, where a suspect is believed to be hiding after leading police in a pursuit.

Several streets near South and Olive have been sealed off as a SWAT team scours through vehicles in the area in search of the suspect, who police say has a felony warrant.

According to Long Beach police, the suspect took off while being stopped by officers about 1 a.m. He crashed in a yard, jumped out of the vehicle and took off running, police said, dropping a gun in the street.

The suspect, who police say is considered to be dangerous, is believed to be hiding in the neighborhood.

Residents near Lima Street and Claiborne Drive are being asked to shelter in place.