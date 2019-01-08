TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) – Joshua Tree National Park will close this week due to damage from the ongoing partial shutdown of the federal government, officials said Tuesday.

The approximately 790,000-acre park outside Twentynine Palms, Calif. will be closed to all visitors starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

The temporary closure is expected to “allow park staff to address sanitation, safety, and resource protection issues in the park that have arisen during the lapse in appropriations”, according to a statement.

Officials in Washington made the decision to close the park following reports of overflowing toilets and trash throughout Joshua Tree.

Visitors who previously made camping reservations at the park can request a refund at Recreation.gov.