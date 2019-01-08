WEST LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Google has signed a 14-year lease on a 584,000 square-foot property in West L.A. that will be a new campus for the tech giant.

The property, which used to be part of the Westside Pavilion shopping mall, will serve as a creative office campus for Google known as One Westside, according to a press release Tuesday from Hudson Pacific Properties and Macerich, which co-own it.

“Google’s been a proud member of the Los Angeles community since 2003,” said RG Kahoe, Google Real Estate Project Executive in a statement. “We’re excited to continue investing in the community as part of Hudson Pacific and Macerich’s adaptive reuse project at One Westside.”

Construction will begin this year and is expected to be complete by 2022, at which point the lease will take effect. The campus will have an open-space layout with terraces, patios a rooftop garden deck and a bridge to the adjacent Landmark Theatre. It is being designed by architecture firm Gensler. It’s unclear exactly how many people the campus will employ.

Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday morning tweeted his enthusiasm at news of the deal.

“@Google & @HudsonPPI are making powerful investments in L.A. & the genius of our people by turning part of the Westside Pavilion into offices,” he wrote. “When the jobs of tomorrow go near transit hubs, we create opportunities for every community to thrive & be part of defining the future.”

This comes after Apple announced last month that it plans to open new offices in Culver City as part of a nationwide expansion.