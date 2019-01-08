NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – At least nine cars were destroyed when a fire tore through an auto shop in North Hollywood Tuesday afternoon, injuring two men in the process.

The blaze broke out just before 12:15 p.m. at Houston Motor Sports, a 50-foot by 25-foot single-story automotive services business in the 6800 block of North Lankershim Boulevard.

Responding Los Angeles Fire Department crews had to contend with off-gassing from flammable nitrous oxide cylinders in the building.

It took about 35 minutes for crews to contain the flames.

Two workers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. They declined to be taken to a hospital.

The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage is under investigation.