PICO RIVERA (CBSLA) — Two men were stabbed, one fatally, near the San Gabriel riverbed in Pico Rivera early Tuesday.

Deputies were sent out to the 9900 block of La Docena Lane at 1:48 a.m. and found the victims, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Trace Koerner said.

One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

No suspect information was released, and authorities say a motive for the stabbing was not yet known.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).