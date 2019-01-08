INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Key routes to and from LAX from the 405 Freeway will be disrupted overnight this week due to Caltrans construction work.

The Century Boulevard on- and off-ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway will be closed between 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. this week. On the southbound side, the La Cienega Blvd/Manchester Blvd on-ramps and Florence Ave/Manchester Blvd. off-ramp will be shut down during the same general time frame.

Are you flying out of LAX this week? If so, plan on taking an alternate route if you're driving northbound on I-405 since the Century Blvd exit will be CLOSED. Read our release for more info on the project and for closures. #SlowForTheConeZone pic.twitter.com/j0EffxqdlY — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 7, 2019

The closures are expected to last until Friday, and will allow Caltrans to do work like install pavement, install cable railings and maintain the vegetation alongside the freeway.

Motorists going northbound on the 405 were advised to use the westbound 105 Freeway as an alternate route to LAX.