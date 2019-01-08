Comments
INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Key routes to and from LAX from the 405 Freeway will be disrupted overnight this week due to Caltrans construction work.
The Century Boulevard on- and off-ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway will be closed between 10 a.m. to 6 a.m. this week. On the southbound side, the La Cienega Blvd/Manchester Blvd on-ramps and Florence Ave/Manchester Blvd. off-ramp will be shut down during the same general time frame.
The closures are expected to last until Friday, and will allow Caltrans to do work like install pavement, install cable railings and maintain the vegetation alongside the freeway.
Motorists going northbound on the 405 were advised to use the westbound 105 Freeway as an alternate route to LAX.