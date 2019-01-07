Washington — President Trump will make a prime time address Tuesday night from the Oval Office about border security, as the partial government shutdown over his border wall continues into its third week. It will be his first prime time address from the Oval Office.

CBS News will air the president’s address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET.

The president’s remarks will run no longer than eight minutes, according to the White House. Mr. Trump is expected to address the partial shutdown, the border crisis and the deadline for federal workers’ paychecks.

The White House is asking for $5.7 billion for the president’s border wall, but Democrats have already indicated they won’t give him funding for his border wall.

Soon after networks announced they will air the president’s address, Democrats said they should be given equal air time.

Read the full story on CBSNews.com.

