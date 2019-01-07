MALIBU (CBSLA) – A 13-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Monday night – two days after mudslides prompted closures on the major thoroughfare.

Caltrans tweeted that PCH was open to traffic from south of Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.

SR-1 (#PCH) is OPEN to traffic from south of #EncinalCyn Rd (Broad Beach Rd) in Malibu to Las Posas Rd in Ventura Co. Expect lane blockages as we continue to clear slides & clean drains. Continue to use alternate routes if possible. #SR1 quick https://t.co/xFJkaQTJkK #slide pic.twitter.com/VuZZFY4tkP — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 8, 2019

California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to the scene at PCH near Tonga St., where multiple vehicles were stuck in the mud.

PCH is now closed from Las Posas Rd in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Rd in Malibu until at least Jan. 6 due to mudslides & flooding. Caltrans maintenance crews are on-scene assisting with clean up. Here are some photos from the PCH and Decker Cyn Rd, and PCH @ Yerba Buena Rd. pic.twitter.com/oIS4gbzRhC — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 6, 2019

Shortly after the closure, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for L.A. County, including the Woolsey Fire burn areas of Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Westlake Village and Calabasas.

A flash flood warning was also issued for southern L.A. County after rainfall reached up to 0.62 inches in 30 minutes.