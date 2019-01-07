MALIBU (CBSLA) – A 13-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway reopened Monday night – two days after mudslides prompted closures on the major thoroughfare.
Caltrans tweeted that PCH was open to traffic from south of Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu to Las Posas Road in Ventura County.
California Highway Patrol officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. Saturday to the scene at PCH near Tonga St., where multiple vehicles were stuck in the mud.
Shortly after the closure, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for L.A. County, including the Woolsey Fire burn areas of Agoura Hills, Thousand Oaks, Malibu, Westlake Village and Calabasas.
A flash flood warning was also issued for southern L.A. County after rainfall reached up to 0.62 inches in 30 minutes.