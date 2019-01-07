On August 24, 79 A.D., Mount Vesuvius erupted and within 24 hours, the Roman city of Pompeii lay destroyed – and perfectly preserved – under 15 feet of ash and volcanic debris. This city frozen in time provided historians with a glimpse into what life was like in ancient Rome. Now you can experience Pompeii here in Los Angeles!

Pompeii: The Exhibition at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum features over 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

