LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The wife of California Governor Gavin Newsom said she will go by the title of “first partner,” nixing the traditional “first lady” title.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom changed her Twitter bio to reflect the new title of “First Partner of California” on Monday, the day of Gavin Newsom’s inauguration in Sacramento.

Today was joyous beyond measure, and it is the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of California. Gavin-I love you, I’m so grateful for this journey with you, and I’m already so proud of the way you are using your courageous heart and brilliant mind to lead this great state. pic.twitter.com/y5m5sm4blO — Jennifer Siebel Newsom (@JenSiebelNewsom) January 8, 2019

Jennifer Siebel Newsom also read a poem in English and Spanish at the governor’s inauguration, a move she said reminded Californians of “our common humanity, reminding us that we are all one California family.”

The new governor and first partner met in 2006 and married in 2008. They have four children, including 2-year-old Dutch who stole the show during his father’s inauguration speech.

The Newsom family will move to Sacramento, bringing children to the historic mansion for the first time in half a century.

Gavin Newsom promised the most populous state in the country will be a “sanctuary to all who seek it” in a direct affront to President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

“People’s lives, freedom, security, the water we drink, the air we breathe – they all hang in the balance,” Newsom, 51, told a crowd of hundreds packed into a tent outside the state Capitol.

He added children should not be “ripped away from their parents” at the border, and they shouldn’t be left hungry while Trump pledges to spend billions of dollars on “a wall that should never be built.”

While he avoided referencing the president by name, Newsom referred to the Trump administration as corrupt and incompetent, promising California will “write America’s future.”

Gavin Newsom was previously married to former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is now dating Donald Trump Jr.