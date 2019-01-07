CALABASAS (CBSLA) — A burglary suspect was charged Monday with murdering an Irvine father who was camping with his two young daughters in Malibu Creek State Park, and trying to kill 10 others in a series of shootings over the past two years.

Anthony Rauda, 42, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of second-degree burglary. Rauda was first arrested in October on suspicion of burglary.

Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old chemist from Irvine, was found fatally shot in June while camping with his daughters, 2 and 4 years old. The girls were not hurt.

The investigation into Beaudette’s killing uncovered several other shootings at or near Malibu Creek State Park over the past two years. The campgrounds were shut down until further notice as the investigation got underway, and since then, several structures in the park were damaged by the Woolsey Fire.

Prosecutors say Rauda terrorized the area since November 2016, when he wounded a man who was sleeping in a hammock in the Malibu State Park area. Less than a week later, Rauda allegedly fired into the sleeping area of a vehicle.

The charges also accuse Rauda of shooting into vehicles on three different occasions in 2017. No one was injured in those shootings.