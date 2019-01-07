ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The price of admission to get into the Magic Kingdom has gone up again.

Disneyland price hikes of up to 25 percent for daily tickets, annual passes and parking went into effect Sunday. Now, the cost to get into Disneyland and California Adventure on low-demand days jumped from $97 to $104.

On high-demand days, the price went from $135 to $149. The cost to park also went up from $20 to $25.

Disneyland has been hiking its admission prices at an increasingly frequent clip in an effort to control crowds, especially in advance of the highly-anticipated opening of Star Wars Land later this year. Admission prices to the park were hiked less than a year ago as much as 18 percent – which didn’t go well with fans on social media.