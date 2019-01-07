CULVER CITY (CBSLA) – A suspect opened fire on police through the door of a hotel room in Culver City Monday morning, prompting a SWAT standoff.

The incident began at 5:40 a.m. when Culver City police responded to the Ramada Inn Hotel in the 3900 block of Sepulveda Boulevard to conduct a welfare check on a possibly suicidal man.

While attempting to make contact with him in his hotel room, the man fired several gunshots on them through the door, police said. No officers were injured and no officers returned fire.

The suspect is believed to be alone in the hotel room.

A standoff ensued. The hotel and surrounding streets were evacuated and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department SWAT and hostage negotiators were called to the scene.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed at Pigott Drive and at Venice Boulevard. The northbound 405 Freeway ramps to Venice Boulevard were closed and a Sig Alert was in effect.

As of 11 a.m., the standoff was ongoing.