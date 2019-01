MALIBU (CBSLA) — Portions of the Pacific Coast Highway remained closed Sunday following a mudslide amid the weekend’s storm.

On Sunday, along the thoroughfare near the Ventura County line, five vehicles that remained stuck in the mud after a hillside came down.

Crews were working around the clock to remove the mud and debris, but the PCH remained closed from Las Posas Road in Ventura County to Encinal Canyon Road in Malibu.

It was not immediately clear when the roadway would reopen.