LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Incoming California Governor Gavin Newsom’s two-day swearing-in bash kicked off this morning as he prepares to take the oath of office on the Capitol steps Monday.

Newsom’s inaugural event started at the California Railroad Museum, where there was quite a turnout despite heavy rain. Balloons came tumbling down as his supporters crowded around for selfies.

“I’m very, very excited about the work he’s going to do on public health for children,” said one supporter.

Newsom has made early child development and healthcare a priority for his administration, including expanded leave policies for parents.

“Parental leave and having maternal leave and parental leave is very important to me as a mom and to the future of California and we hope as a family that those types of issues are dealt with in the state,” said Humbolt County resident Rebecca Garwood.

“My priority was families, children. You will see that not only as a preamble to the inaugural and the budget that we will be submitting next week but I think it will be a big part of the administration and hopefully a successful four years,” Newsom said, adding that balancing budgets during difficult times is something he had experience with as the Mayor of San Francisco.

“I had to say no a lot,” Newsom explained, adding he intends to build on the financial security and legacy of his predecessor, Gov. Jerry Brown. “It’s certainly a big part of the lesson and legacy of Jerry Brown and I do not want to see that thrown out,” Newsom continued in part.

Newsom’s inauguration will be broadcast live on CBS2 Monday.