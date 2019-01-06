EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — Restaurant owners in Eagle Rock are on high alert tonight following a string of burglaries this weekend.

Five eateries along Colorado Blvd. were hit early Saturday morning. At least one suspect was caught on camera, smashing in the front door of one establishment and going straight for the cash register.

Meeas Hotdogs owner Mark Yanson says his business was among those targeted.

“It’s a little concerning. Just the safety. Thankfully it happened when no one was here,” he said.

Police are not sure of the same suspects are responsible for all of the break-ins although they do say the pattern and timing is highly suspicious. They say they have stepped up patrols in the area.