LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A storm moving into Southern California is expected to drop up to 1.5 inches of rain and up to a foot of snow in the mountains this weekend.

KCAL9 meteorologist Danielle Gersh said Saturday morning that an area of low pressure will mix in with a cold front, bringing heavy rain and snow to parts of the Southland through Sunday morning.

“Anywhere from half-an-inch to an inch for the coast and the valleys – up to an inch-and-a-half of rain for the mountains and the foothills,” Gersh said. “Our local resorts expecting another several inches of snow, elevations above 7,000 feet could see up to a foot of snow over the next 24 hours.”

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Ventura County Mountains and the Los Angeles County Mountains, excluding the Santa Monica Range, until 8 a.m. Sunday.

The National Weather Service is warning of fog, slippery road conditions and southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in areas – which will lead to reduced visibility.

Areas affected by the Woolsey Fire were also preparing for possible mudslides and flooding. Burn areas were still reeling from the massive blaze that scorched nearly 97,000 acres, destroyed 1,500 structures and is blamed for three deaths.

