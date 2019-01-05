LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory in L.A. County until 10:30 p.m.

The alert came as moderate to heavy rain was expected across portions of the county due to a line of storms

Heavy downpours brought more than a half-inch of rain in 30 minutes in Ventura County. That system was expected to move through L.A. at 10:30 p.m.

Officials warned of roadway flooding, possible rockslides and mudslides, including PCH below the Santa Monica Mountains, canyon, roads in the Santa Monica Mountains, including Las Virgenes Canyon

Rd., and in the hills between Agoura and Calabasas.

Woolsey Fire burn areas could also be affected.

