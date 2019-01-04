LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An underground explosion in the Westlake district Friday was due to a natural gas leak, officials said.

The blast was first reported just after 6:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Seventh Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

No injuries or damage were reported.

Small flames were visible on the sidewalk near the explosion.

Residents in a nearby three-story, 42-unit apartment were evacuated as a precaution.

A damaged underground vault was located across the street from the apartment building, Humphrey said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)