Monster Jam® is adrenaline-charged family entertainment featuring some of the most recognizable trucks in the world including Grave Digger®, Max-DTM and many more. World-class drivers push these perfectly engineered Monster Jam trucks to their limits in Freestyle, 2-Wheel Skills and Racing competitions that promise to put families on the edge of their seats in this unexpected, unscripted and unforgettable event!

Don’t miss six huge shows coming to Angel Stadium in 2019: Jan. 12th, Feb. 2nd, Feb. 9th, Feb. 10th, Feb. 23rd and Feb. 24th.

Get your tickets today at Tickets.com!