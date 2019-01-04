  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bird Box, Bird Box Home, Monrovia

MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Fans are flocking to a Craftsman home in Monrovia featured in the Netflix thriller “Bird Box.”

The home, on the corner of Canyon and Greystone in Monrovia, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles, was featured in the film as a refuge for Sandra Bullock’s character.

The film, which was released on the digital streaming service last month, has been viewed by more than 45 million accounts over seven days, according to Netflix, and inspired the “Bird Box Challenge,” in which fans of the movie film themselves doing everyday things – like driving – while blindfolded.

Fans seeking out the Monrovia home, however, have mostly taken pictures on the home’s front steps, some while covering their eyes, others while wearing a blindfold.

The 7-bedroom home was completed in 1908 by architect Frank O. Eager, according to the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s