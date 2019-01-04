MONROVIA (CBSLA) — Fans are flocking to a Craftsman home in Monrovia featured in the Netflix thriller “Bird Box.”

The home, on the corner of Canyon and Greystone in Monrovia, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles, was featured in the film as a refuge for Sandra Bullock’s character.

The film, which was released on the digital streaming service last month, has been viewed by more than 45 million accounts over seven days, according to Netflix, and inspired the “Bird Box Challenge,” in which fans of the movie film themselves doing everyday things – like driving – while blindfolded.

Fans seeking out the Monrovia home, however, have mostly taken pictures on the home’s front steps, some while covering their eyes, others while wearing a blindfold.

The 7-bedroom home was completed in 1908 by architect Frank O. Eager, according to the Monrovia Historic Preservation Group.