LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A former Maywood high school music teacher caught on video punching a student will face a judge for the first time Friday.

Marston Riley, 64, of Anaheim faces a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a child in connection with the Nov. 2 altercation in front of a classroom filled with students at Maywood Academy High School. Cell phone video shot by one of the students shows Riley punching the 14-year-old boy in the face.

Witnesses later said that Riley had asked the student to leave class because he wasn’t wearing a proper uniform, and the student had allegedly responded by yelling racial slurs at Riley, who is black, including the N-word.

Riley was arrested, but was released from jail the following day. He was charged on Nov. 30.

While it was shocking on its own, the video drummed up plenty of support for Riley. His fellow faculty members at the school have asked the district attorney not to file charges against him, and a GoFundMe page set up on his behalf blew way past its goal of $50,000, reaching more than $189,000.

In a videotaped statement posted on the GoFundMe page after the misdemeanor count was filed against him, Riley said, “At this time, I am no longer an LAUSD employee because I had to retire early … I want to thank you for your words of encouragement, your letters, your support — financially, spiritually. I can’t thank you enough for your overwhelming help. I’m deeply moved.”

Speaking directly to his former students, Riley said he wanted them to know that he missed working with them and hopes that he will be able to come and talk to them “when this is all over.”



