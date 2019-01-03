LIVE:Chase Shuts Down SB 5 Freeway At Camp Pendleton
WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A police pursuit suspect was wanted for a hit-and-run after crashing into a scooter rider during a wild chase Thursday.

Police began pursuing the suspect in a sedan on Manchester Boulevard in Inglewood around 11:40 a.m.

At one point, the driver slammed into a pedestrian or scooter rider in the Playa del Rey area. They were taken to a hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The collision left a massive crack in the car’s windshield.

After an hour, the suspect’s car was missing its bumper and had at least one flat tire.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the suspect pulled over onto the shoulder of the southbound 5 Freeway near Camp Pendleton.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

