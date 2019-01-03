LIVE:Police Chasing Assault Suspect
HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people have been rescued from an overturned boat six miles off the shore of Huntington Beach Thursday.

Huntington Beach Fire Department’s marine safety units were sent out to the boat at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said one rescue swimmer was lowered into the water from a helicopter to evaluate several patients.

The boat was towed back to shore, where two people were transferred to paramedics to be taken to local hospitals.

It’s not clear why the boat overturned.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.

