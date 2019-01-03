HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) — Two people have been rescued from an overturned boat six miles off the shore of Huntington Beach Thursday.

Huntington Beach Fire Department’s marine safety units were sent out to the boat at about 11:30 a.m. Authorities said one rescue swimmer was lowered into the water from a helicopter to evaluate several patients.

HBFD Marine Safety units are onscene of an incident 6 miles off shore. Police helicopter has dropped one rescue swimmer in the water who is evaluating several patients and assisting OC Harbor Patrol. — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 3, 2019

The boat was towed back to shore, where two people were transferred to paramedics to be taken to local hospitals.

Care of two patients has been transferred over to HBFD Paramedics. Both patients are being transported to local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/FFMpsdzmWW — Huntington Beach FD (@HBFD_PIO) January 3, 2019

It’s not clear why the boat overturned.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it comes in.