LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Unified School District has filed papers in federal court seeking an order preventing a strike by members of United Teachers Los Angeles who provide “special-education support and services to more than 60,000 students, many of whom have severe intellectual disabilities and serious health conditions.”

The union, which represents more than 30,000 teachers, has scheduled a strike for Jan. 10 if a contract agreement isn’t reached.

“To protect more than 60,000 special-needs students, Los Angeles Unified is seeking approval to move forward with a complaint to prevent UTLA leadership and its members from engaging in a denial of services to special needs students during a strike,” General Counsel David Holmquist said in a statement. “A strike would be detrimental to students with disabilities and their families, depriving the students of the special-education support and services they rely on each day.”

UTLA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

