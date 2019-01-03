GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — At least two people jumped out of second-floor windows to escape an apartment fire that killed six cats in Garden Grove early Thursday.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. in a two-story apartment building in the 13300 block of El Prado Avenue. Garden Grove Fire Capt. Thanh Nguyen said the fire was believed to have started on the first floor before spreading to the second floor.

Video captured blue pajama-clad Marco Hernandez jumping from one second-story video before firefighters had even arrived. Moments earlier, he had lowered his wife to the ground.

The couple rescues and raises cats before putting them up for adoption. Six of the cats, including one that was pregnant, died in the fire.

“We’re sad right now,” he said. The couple were later taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Two cats were rescued and given oxygen, Nguyen said.

The flames were out within 30 minutes, and there were no major injuries, Nguyen said.